James Dolan Says He's Not Selling Knicks, Remains 'Determined to Find Right' President

Amid a makeover of the New York Knicks' front office, James Dolan underscored that he's not selling the team.

Dolan, Madison Square Garden's executive chairman and CEO, announced in a statement on Thursday that he remains committed to finding "the right leader" after the team fired president Steve Mills on Tuesday.

"We are actively looking for a new President of the New York Knicks and hope to conclude the search as quickly as possible," Dolan said. "I am not selling, but I am determined to find the right leader for the Knicks who will ensure the long-term success of the team, just as we did with the hiring of Rangers President John Davidson."

Dolan's statement seemed to push back on the report that the Knicks selected CAA agent Leon Rose as the franchise's next president. Rose is the latest player agent to be hired as a front-office executive, following Bob Myers in Golden State and Rob Pelinka in Los Angeles. Rose has a number of high-profile clients, including Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The team also reportedly targeted Raptors president Masai Ujiri to take over after firing Mills.

Mills will reportedly join the board of MSG's new standalone sports company. He was promoted to president in July 2017 and previously held the roles of executive vice president and general manager.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, William Wesley (otherwise known as World Wide Wes) is also expected to join the Knicks' basketball operations.

The Knicks (15–36) are on their way to a seventh straight losing season in 2019-20 and currently sit in 13th in the Eastern Conference.

