The Heat and Danilo Gallinari worked overnight negotiating a contract extension to finalize a three-team deal that would take him to South Beach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-team deal would also involve the Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala heading to Miami in exchange for Justice Winslow. Iguodala has already reportedly agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Heat. The former Finals MVP has sat out the first three months of the season awaiting a trade, much to the ire of teammates like Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant.

Iguodala and Gallinari are the final pieces to Pat Riley's trade deadline puzzle, ones that he think can elevate the Heat in the murky Eastern Conference waters. The team currently sits at fourth in the East, but are only 2.5 games back from the second-seeded Raptors.

So, finalizing Gallo's contract extension is vital, but there are a few snags related and ancillary to those negotiations. For one, the Heat are concerned about their cap space in 2021, when a slew of free agents are on the market, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, CJ McCollum and Bradley Beal. LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can also opt-out of their deals that year. Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum are also restricted free agents that summer.

Secondly, OKC has been trying to remove the protections on a 2023 first-round pick that Miami already owes them. The pick is currently slated to be lottery-protected. Will OKC budge on that demand? Will Miami acquiesce? Expect some answers before today's trade deadline at 3 p.m. EST.

Keep up with the latest trade rumors and notes below.

• The Warriors are trading Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for three second-round picks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Gallinari on trade rumors: "My parents taught me a great thing when I was a little kid: To not read newspapers or follow the media. I really don't follow any stuff, especially game day I'm focused on the game." (Maddie Lee, The Oklahoman)

• The Lakers inquired about the Thunder's Dennis Schroder, but OKC, who sit in seventh place in the West, were not going to give him up to their adversary without a hefty return. (Dave McMenamin, ESPN)

• The Knicks are heavily shopping around Marcus Morris. They asked for Landry Shamet from the Clippers, who balked at that deal. (Ian Begley, SNY)

• The Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots for Burks and Robinson III. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year, $35 million extension with Dillon Brooks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Sacramento Kings are trading Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. (Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• The Knicks are pursuing D'Angelo Russell, but would need to match the Warriors' asking price of two high-level first-round picks—one unprotected. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Multiple teams have inquired with the Lakers about guard Alex Caruso. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Warriors intend to "move on" from negotiations with the Wolves regarding Russell given the current scope of the deal, but if Minnesota is able to increase their offer, Golden State would be all ears. So far, the Wolves have been incredibly reluctant to give up an unprotected first-round pick, but time is ticking on their pursuit to make Karl-Anthony Towns happy. (Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic)

• The Pelicans are not wavering on their steep asking price for Jrue Holiday. A godfather offer that fits the criteria stipulated has not yet emerged. The Pelicans are content with keeping him if nothing materializes. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Knicks have had "exploratory talks" with the Lakers about Kyle Kuzma. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Kuzma said "I really don't care" about the swirling trade rumors surrounding him these last few weeks. "If I get traded, I get traded. It don't matter. I'm still going to play basketball. I'm still going to play the game I love. I'm still going to be paid." (Melissa Rohlin, Sports Illustrated)

• Derrick Rose said he feels at home in Detroit and wants to stay. Rose has reportedly been shopped around for a lottery-level first-round pick. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Everyone on the Knicks besides No. 3 pick RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are available in a trade. (Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic)

• Rockets are currently closing in on a deal for a center with two different Eastern Conference teams. (Kelly Iko, The Athletic)