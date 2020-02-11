NBA DFS (Tuesday, February 11)

Welcome to the "New Hampshire Primary" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a short slate for NBA DFS players tonight. There are only five games, but there should be plenty of fantasy options. The Blazers and Pelicans play in the game with the highest total on the slate. The Clippers are in Philadelphia to take on the Sixers Chicago and Washington tangle in D.C., and the slate ends with the Celtics taking on the Rockets in Houston. There are not many injuries for us to worry about.

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $10,300, FanDuel: $9,800, Yahoo: $52

You would be hard-pressed to find someone playing better basketball than Lillard right now. Dame has scored over 60 fantasy points in seven of his last ten games. Dame gets a plus matchup vs. the fast-paced Pelicans tonight. He is well worth the high salary investment on a short slate night.

SG Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $10,300, FanDuel: $9,000, Yahoo: $38

Zach LaVine has played some of is best games of the season vs. the Wizards. In two games against Washington, LaVine has averaged 27 points, six boards, and six assists. The Bulls and Wizards game has the second-highest implied total on the slate.

C Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $8,100, FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $39

Whiteside has been a beast of a fantasy asset as of late. He has eight double-doubles in his last ten games. Whiteside has also averaged a double-double in two previous games vs. the Pelicans.

SF/PF Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $5,100, FanDuel: $5,200, Yahoo: $16

Morris appears to be an excellent fit for the Clippers rotation. In his first game with the Clippers, Morris started, played 22 minutes, scored 10 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. As a Knick, Morris played some of his best games vs. the Sixers, averaging 39 points per contest.

PG/SG Colby White, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $4,200, FanDuel: $4,100, Yahoo: $10

White has been impressive to start his rookie campaign. He plays around 25 minutes a night and contributes about 20 fantasy points a game. I like him tonight because opposing point guards tend to go off vs. the Wizards.

