Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Wednesday, February 12)

Welcome to the "I don't want coronavirus" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have an 11-game NBA DFS slate as we look ahead to the All-Star break. Kevin Love and DeAndre Ayton are the most prominent names to check for as far as possible game-time decisions. Luka Doncic is slated to return for the Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be active this evening.

C Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $10,500, FanDuel: $10,300, Yahoo: $48

Karl-Anthony Towns is back healthy, and his game is rolling right now. If it weren't for an injury that sidelined him for a month, he would be headed to the All-Star game. Towns is scoring around 50 fantasy points per night. Tonight the Wolves play the Hornets who are dead last vs. opposing big men.

SG Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,600, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $46

If Bradley Beal is playing, there is a good chance he will be in my fantasy lineup. Beal, who amazingly is not an All-Star, is averaging 29 points per game. Tonight vs. the Knicks at the Garden, I expect him to light the building up.

PG/SG Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $7,300, FanDuel: $6,700, Yahoo: $30

Mitchell is playing his best ball of the season as we head toward the All-Star Break. Mitchell is shooting the ball very efficiently from three-point territory, so that has given him an extra boost in fantasy scoring.

SF/PF De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $4,400, FanDuel: $4,300, Yahoo: $14

Hunter is dealing with a minor ankle injury, so make sure he is good to go before adding him to your lineup. Hunter has impressed at times during his rookie season. The Hawks have good young talent. Hunter played his best game of the season last time Atlanta faced Cleveland, and he went for 30 fantasy points that night.

PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,400, FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $24

Jackson can exceed his fantasy value tonight if he can stay out of foul trouble. Jackson has a reliable three-point shot and can put up a double-double on any given night. Jackson and the Grizzlies take on the Trail Blazers tonight. Portland ranks 30th vs. opposing centers.

