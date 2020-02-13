Damian Lillard told reporters that he won't play in this weekend's All-Star Game after suffering a right groin injury in Portland's 138-117 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lillard also won't participate in the three-point contest because of the injury. He was also expected to perform musically on Saturday night during All-Star Saturday Night, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The injury seemingly occurred in the second half of Wednesday's loss, as Lillard headed to the locker room late in the fourth quarter.

Lillard, a member of Team LeBron, is in the middle of one of the most productive stretches in his career. He entered Wednesday's action averaging 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game, having scored more than 40 points six times in his last 12 games.

The former No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA draft had been slated to make his fifth All-Star appearance.

Portland doesn't return to game action until Feb. 21 against New Orleans.

All-Star Weekend takes place between Feb. 14-16 in Chicago. Friday will feature the Rising Stars game with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sunday's All-Star game starts at 8 p.m. ET.