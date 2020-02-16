The NBA All-Star MVP award will be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.

In a press conference, Silver said the honor will be permanently called the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star in his 20-year NBA career and won a record-tying four All-Star MVP awards. Hall of Famer Bob Pettit also shares the record.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver said. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

The NBA is honoring Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 throughout All-Star Weekend. Beyond the MVP Award recognition, Team LeBron will be wearing Gianna's No. 2, while Team Giannis will wear Bryant's No. 24.

The newly-named Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be handed out following the conclusion of Sunday's All-Star Game.