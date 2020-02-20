Damian Lillard told reporters Thursday that he hopes to miss only three-to-four games with his right groin strain.

Lillard suffered the injury in the final minutes of Portland's final game before the All-Star break, a 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies. As a result of the injury, he pulled out of the All-Star Game and the Three-Point Shootout.

Portland’s made six consecutive postseason appearances, having missed the playoffs only once in Terry Stotts’ seven years with the club. But it's currently in major danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

Coming out of the league's brief hiatus, they are just four games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. They play the Grizzlies twice, both at home, and have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule.

The former No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA draft is averaging 29.5 points and 7.9 assists per game this season, both career-highs. Prior to his recent injury, he had been on a tear of late and had been playing some of the best basketball of his career.

The Blazers are back in action Friday night when they host the Pelicans. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.