NBA DFS (Thursday, February 20)

Welcome to the second half of the season edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

The NBA returns this evening with a six-game main slate to get us started in the second half of the season. Players must have used their off-time to get healthy as we don't have much injury news to follow on our first night back. This six-game slate has three games with implied point totals over 225, so there are many good spots to scoop up fantasy points.

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,100, FanDuel: $11,200, Yahoo: $50

Giannis begins the second half of his second straight MVP season tonight in Detroit. In the two contests against the Pistons this season, Giannis has been dominant, scoring an average of 31 points.

SG Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $9,200, FanDuel: $9,200, Yahoo: $37

LaVine is in a favorable spot going up against the Hornets. Charlotte has no answers for him this season. Before the break, LaVine was playing his best ball of the season, posting 63 and 51 fantasy points in his last two outings. There is no reason why he shouldn't keep that streak against the lowly Hornets.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

SG/SF Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $7,600, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $28

I never thought I would see the day that I would write up Wiggins as a fantasy option. Well, that time has come. Wiggins has played well since joining Dub Nation. I think the Warriors have a good chance to keep it close with the rival Rockets this evening. Houston is dead-last when it comes to slowing opposing scoring guards.

PG Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $5,900, FanDuel: $5,500, Yahoo: $23

Rose should be fully healthy and ready to get a complete complement of minutes tonight. Rose has battled injuries, but the Pistons need him to add a scoring punch since they have no one else who can consistently put the ball in the basket.

PF/C Markieff Morris, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $3,800, FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $10

Morris is priced to play in DFS. His minutes have been up and down; however, the Pistons will need him to contribute as a scorer. If Morris can play 25 minutes, he should have a double-double and rack up close to 30 fantasy points.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!