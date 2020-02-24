Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored at a memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas on Jan. 26 while flying to a youth basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy.

20,000 tickets were made available for people to purchase to attend Monday's Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The memorial will not be shown on video screens outside of Staples Center, L.A. Live or adjacent streets.

The date of the memorial, 2/24/20, is significant because Kobe Bryant wore a No. 24 jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Gianna wore No. 2. Bryant spent all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers and won five championships with the team.

How to Watch A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can watch the memorial live on SI.com