NBA DFS (Monday, February 24)

Welcome to the Fat Tuesday edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

The NBA gives us an eight-game main slate to work with on this Tuesday night. We also finally have a slate where there are some intriguing games, starting with the Bucks and Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics are winding down their road trip with a game in Portland. Kemba Walker and Damian Lilliard have already been ruled out. The Pelicans and Lakers square off in the game with the highest implied game total (238.5).

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,600, FanDuel: $11,600, Yahoo: $56

I know this may seem like a bad spot for Giannis, but is there ever really a bad spot for the reigning MVP? The Bucks head into this marquee matchup coming off an overtime game last night in which Giannis only played 24 minutes. Giannis will be well-rested as the Bucks look to get a big victory over Toronto.

SF/PF Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,400, FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $31

Kemba Walker is already ruled out for the Celtics tonight, so expect a high ownership number for Jayson Tatum. I'm going to fade Tatum and roll with Hayward. Last time out, Hayward flirted with a triple-double. He should get plenty of chances to rack up fantasy points.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $6,800, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $32

There are a few reasons why I like Ingram tonight. Yes, he is having a great season, and this game has the highest implied point total on the slate. Ingram has played well vs. his former team this season, in two games against the Lakers he is averaging 22 points, five rebounds two assists and two blocks.

PG Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings: $6,700, FanDuel: $5,900, Yahoo: $26

Graham comes into tonight's game struggling from the three-point line. As a matter of fact, he hasn't hit a three since returning from the All-Star Break. The good news is tonight's game is vs. the Pacers, which is a team he plays against very well. In three games vs. the Pacers, Graham is averaging over 40 fantasy points.

PG Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $5,600, FanDuel: $4,900, Yahoo: $23

I must admit that it's hard to recommend Rose or anyone from the Pistons right now. The former league MVP is struggling. He has shot poorly in his previous two games and has only been able to score around 20 fantasy points. The truth of the matter is that Rose is going to have to shoot himself out of this slump because the Pistons have very few options on offense.

