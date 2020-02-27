Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Thursday, February 27)

Here is the "No LeBron?!" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There are four games on the NBA DFS slate tonight. Three All-Stars: Ben Simmons Joel Embiid, and Lebron James, are out this evening. Victor Oladipo is questionable for the Pacers. Damian Lillard remains out for the Trail Blazers.

C Anthony Davis, Los Angels Lakers

DraftKings: $10,300, FanDuel: $10,300, Yahoo: $53

Anthony Davis will be the go-to guy for the Lakers tonight while Lebron James is out to rest his groin. Davis will also have the benefit of going against the Golden State Warriors who have struggled to guard opposing big men all season.

PG/SG CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $9,000, FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $38

CJ has taken advantage of the absence of Damian Lillard. McCollum has scored 50+ fantasy points in three straight games. Not only is he scoring the ball, McCollum has also stepped up his assists and rebounds.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $6,100, FanDuel: $5,900, Yahoo: $23

Buddy Hield has not been playing starter minutes as of late, but he is still putting up the number of 3PTs as someone who plays thirty minutes a night. Hield will likely take between eight to ten 3PTAs tonight. Since the All-Star break, Hield is 8-18 from deep.

PG/SG Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $5,500, FanDuel: $5,500, Yahoo: $23

Schroder has played some of his best games of the season vs. Sacramento. In a pair of matchups vs. the Kings, Schroder is averaging 20 points, four assists, and three rebounds while shooting 46% from three.

PF/C Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $5,200, FanDuel: $4,800, Yahoo: $19

Big Al should get all the work he can handle with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid both out for the Sixers tonight. Horford should be able to make easy work of the New York Knicks front line.

