The Lakers, looking to bulk up their roster ahead of the postseason, are reportedly considering adding one of LeBron James's former teammates: J.R. Smith.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, Smith will work out for the Lakers "early this week."

Smith hasn't played in a game since November 2018, when the Cavaliers announced he would no longer be with the team. The free-agent guard and the Cavaliers had been at odds for months, but the team decided to send him home after he accused them of tanking. Cleveland attempted to trade Smith and later waived him the following July.

The Lakers are also reportedly planning to work out free-agent guard Dion Waiters in Los Angeles on Monday, according to ESPN. The decision comes after Los Angeles waived guard Troy Daniels on Sunday ahead of the deadline. The Lakers chose to clear a roster spot that they will reportedly take their time to fill.

Los Angeles (46–13) sits in first place in the Western Conference and have the second-best record in the NBA behind the Milwaukee Bucks (52–8).

