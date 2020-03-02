LeBron Tells Critics of Mentorship Style to 'Kiss My A--'

While 35-year-old LeBron James is still playing at an MVP level, the Lakers star has also gravitated into more of a public mentorship role for some of the NBA's young stars.

On Sunday, after James' Lakers defeated Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, 122-114, the 16-time All-Star shared an embrace with the 2019 No. 1 pick. Afterward, James voiced his thoughts on all those who critique his mentorship style.

"Anybody that says that 'LeBron why would he do that while he's playing? Is he showing a sign of weakness? He's buddy-buddy with guys he's going against.' Tell them they can kiss my a--," James said. "With a smile too."

Williamson is just one of the many young players James has applauded this season. Since last Sunday alone, James has spoken glowingly about Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant and Williamson.

"The kid is super special," James said of Morant following the Lakers' 105-88 loss on Saturday. "Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky's the limit for the kid."

Against the Celtics last Sunday, James dueled with Jayson Tatum and took to Instagram afterward to compliment the young Celtics star.

"That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM,” James wrote.

James and the Lakers have just 23 games remaining in the regular season. They currently have a 5 1/2-game lead on the No. 2 seed Nuggets.

The 46-13 Los Angeles is next in action Tuesday night when they host the 76ers. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.