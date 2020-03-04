With their two best players injured, the 76ers will take on the Lakers at Staples Center Tuesday night, hoping to do something they've had very little success at this season: winning on the road. The teams last played on Jan. 25 in Philadelphia, with the 76ers winning 108–91.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Lakers:

When: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Even without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers managed to put up 130 points on the Clippers Sunday afternoon. However, it wasn't enough in a 136–130 loss. Five different players scored in double digits though, including leading scorer Shake Milton, who had a career-high 39 points, and Tobias Harris also had 25 points. Sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the achilles heel for the Sixers this entire season had been them winning on the road. The team is 28–2 at home, but just 9–22 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off an impressive 122–114 win over the Pelicans on Sunday without Anthony Davis. Once again LeBron James, the heart and soul of the Lakers, led the way. James had another triple-double, collecting 34 points, along with 12 rebounds and 13 assists. Five other players scored in double digits, including Kyle Kuzma, who tallied 20 points. The team better make sure not to look towards the end of the week when the Bucks, who own the best record in the NBA, come to town on Friday.