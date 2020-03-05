The Knicks missed out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency in July, but they could look to add an All-Star in the trade market.

New York has been "gathering intel" on Thunder point guard Chris Paul, and the Knicks "could make a run at him this summer," according to the New York Post's Frank Isola.

Paul was named an All-Star for the first time in four seasons in 2019-20, and he's been the catalyst for an impressive Thunder squad. The 34-year-old is also a former client of Leon Rose, who took over as the Knicks' president on Monday. As New York tumbles to its seventh straight lottery appearance, Paul could help bring the franchise back to relevance.

New York would absorb the two years and $85 million remaining on Paul's contract in a trade. The former Rockets and Clippers point guard only has 2020-21 guaranteed on his contract, though he is unlikely to turn down a $45 million player option for 2021-22. Adding the aging point guard could keep the Knicks out of the 2021 free-agent sweepstakes, which could include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Victor Oladipo.

The Thunder enter Monday night at 38–24, good for No. 6 in the Western Conference. Paul is averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 assists per game this season.