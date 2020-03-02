Knicks Officially Name Leon Rose President

The Knicks have officially announced that Leon Rose, the former co-head of sports and entertainment agency CAA's basketball division, will be their new president.

The announcement confirms what was first reported in February. Rose will replace Steve Mills, who went 61-154 during his tenure with the team. Coach Dave Fizdale was also fired in December after a year and a half at the helm.

Rose follows in the footsteps of a slew of player agents who have become management, started in earnest by the Warriors with the hiring of Bob Myers in 2011. Since then, Kobe Bryant's former agent Rob Pelinka has put the Lakers back at the top of the Western Conference as general manager, and, in baseball, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen—also formerly of CAA—has made New York a potential NL East contender in 2020.

Rose relinquished representation of Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and others as a part of his new role. He was also once the agent for LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

In a statement released Monday, Rose reaffirmed his faith in interim coach Mike Miller, despite a Knick surrogate previously implying that the team would soon hire a new coach.

"We will support Mike Miller, his staff and our team," Rose said.

The Knicks are 18-42 this season and have not won a playoff series since the 1999-00 season, frustrating fans along the way with public relations gaffes and questionable personnel decisions.

With this in mind, Rose preached patience toward any anxious Knicks fans while praising their resolve.

"While I realize that there have been difficulties on the court, what has been remarkable to me is that your pride remains so strong, your loyalty undiminished," he said. "Rest assured, I will do everything I can to create a winning organization."