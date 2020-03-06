The Clippers are signing free-agent center Joakim Noah, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Noah's deal will start as a 10-day contract. Per ESPN, he is expected to join the team next week.

Noah, 35, has yet to play this season after the Grizzlies did not re-sign the veteran big man following the 2018-19 season, when his one-year minimum contract expired. He announced on Instagram in January that he was rehabbing his Achilles after undergoing surgery four months prior.

Last year, Noah averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. He reportedly worked out for the Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL. However, the team signed Dwight Howard.

Noah spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls, who drafted him in the first round in 2007. He went on to play for the Knicks for two seasons before the team waived him in October 2018.

Noah's addition means that the Clippers have filled the last spot on their 15-man roster.

The Clippers play next on Sunday when they battle the Lakers. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

More From AllClippers:

Mfiondu Kabengele Wants to be Next Great G League Success Story

Marcus Morris Explains Adding 'Senior' to His Name