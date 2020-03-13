A Rhode Island child tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving an autograph last week from a Utah Jazz player who also contracted coronavirus, the Westerly, R.I. police chief announced Friday, per the Providence Journal.

Shawn Lacey, the town's police chief, said that the child was at an NBA game in Boston last week in which the Jazz played the Celtics. Lacey did not specify which Jazz player gave out the autograph.

Both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for COVID-19, the lone two NBA players that have been announced to have tested positive.

Gobert tested positive on Wednesday; Mitchell, on Thursday.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday that the Celtics are among the multiple NBA teams that are self-quarantining. The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, all of whom played the Jazz in the last 12 days, are also self-isolating.

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended play until further notice. The NBA will delay games for at least 30 days, Adam Silver confirmed on Thursday.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA has informed all of its teams of a number policies effective immediately, through March 16:

All players must remain in market of team

Players remain home as long as possible

No group workouts or practices

Team physicians and trainers speak to each player once a day

In the sports world, numerous leagues have postponed their season or suspended operations, following the NBA's lead. The 2020 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments were also canceled on Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, there are more than 142,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which the WHO has classified as a pandemic. In the U.S., at least 1,875 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, causing at least 41 deaths. Rhode Island has 14 confirmed cases, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.