The NBA is planning a 25-day window among its efforts to resume the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The league is reportedly taking its time in preparing a "back-to-basketball" plan that would gradually reintroduce players to the competitive landscape. In a potential 25-day plan, players would first spend 11 days in individual workouts while practicing social distancing before being involved in two weeks of training camp, which would include five-on-five practices.

As Windhorst notes, the latter part of the plan would require clearance in order to be executed. NBA training facilities are currently closed as social distancing is being enforced across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, many NBA general managers and trainers reportedly anticipate that teams will need at least a one-month period for players to properly acclimate prior to a potential resumption of the season.

If the NBA were to resume, it is unclear if teams would complete the regular season or go straight to the playoffs. If the postseason does start immediately, trainers reportedly see value in "preseason-like games" to help players return to high-intensity play.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he will not deliberate on restarting the season until at least May 1, so a potential 25-day plan is not expected to begin prior to that date. The league has also explored the feasibility of holding its entire postseason in Las Vegas, according to SI's Chris Mannix.

The NBA was the first major sports league to suspend its season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.