Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is in the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport, with the goal of joining the Nigerian national team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dinwiddie did not receive an invite when Team USA announced its 44 finalists for the Olympics team in February. The Nigerian team is lead by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, who was previously the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. The team's roster includes Al-Farouq Aminu, Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, Ekpe Udoh, Ike Diogu and Jordan Nwora.

Dinwiddie was enjoying perhaps the best season of his career—and was getting All-Star buzz before the break—when the season was abruptly suspended in mid-March following the positive coronavirus test of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Dinwiddie, in his sixth season in the league, posted career highs with 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.