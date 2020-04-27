LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are planning to sign with Roc Nation Sports, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"This was a family decision," Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo Ball's agent, told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

Roc Nation Sports is a branch of Jay-Z's music management company, which he started in 2013. The company represents multiple sports and top NBA players like Kyrie Irving and Markelle Fultz.

"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson told ESPN. "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power.

Roc Nation will handle marking opportunities for all three Ball brothers, and Raymond Brothers will serve as their primary agent. One of Roc Nation's first goals is to negotiate LaMelo Ball's sneaker contract, and several companies are looking to sign the projected top-five pick in the 2020 NBA draft.