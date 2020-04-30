LeBron James Says NBA Executives, Agents Want to Finish Season 'as Soon as It's Safe'

The sports world continues to hang in limbo during the coronavirus pandemic, but LeBron James says the NBA is ready to continue the season whenever it's safe to do so.

Earlier on Thursday, CNBC reported that some NBA executives and agents want to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. James refuted the report on Twitter, calling it "absolutely not true."

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That's absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it's safe we would like to finish our season. I'm ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything," James wrote.

The NBA became the first league to suspend its season and close practice facilities after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. Earlier this month, commissioner Adam Silver said the league will not consider a potential return to play until at least May 1.

The NBA plans to open practice facilities for teams in areas where stay-at-home orders have been eased and has targeted May 8 as the potential date to start. The league said it wants to "allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in" during the quarantine.

Questions remain about when and where the NBA could finish its regular season and hold the playoffs. The league has considered playing the postseason in Las Vegas when it's safe to resume activity. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the NBA continues to mull various scenarios, including finishing the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando.