Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Accounts Target of Hacks

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had his Twitter, phone, email and bank accounts hacked on Thursday afternoon, according to his younger brother, Kostas. 

A number of messages that were crude and offensive were tweeted throughout the brief hack, though, any and all messages related to the altercation have since been deleted. 

"He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!" Kostas Antetokounmpo said in a statement.

The Bucks also released a statement on the matter.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway," the team said.

The Bucks were 53–12 and first in the Eastern Conference when the NBA halted play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Antetokounmpo was considered a front runner in the league's MVP race.

