Former Bulls forward Horace Grant responded to Michael Jordan's claim in the ESPN/Netflix documentary "The Last Dance" that Grant leaked information to journalist Sam Smith, in Smith's revelatory book, "The Jordan Rules."

"Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant said during an interview with Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?"

In the documentary, Grant, a teammate with Jordan from 1987-93, denies sharing information with Smith. One of Grant's former Bulls teammates, B.J. Armstrong, also said in "The Last Dance" that Smith didn't write the book off one person's claims.

"It's only a grudge, man. I'm telling you, it was only a grudge," Grant added. "And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he's going to cut you off, he's going to try to destroy your character."

Grant joined the Orlando Magic ahead of the 1994-95 season. He was a key contributor on the Magic team that knocked off the Bulls during the 1995 postseason.

The 6'10'' forward added Tuesday also raised the issue that a number of Jordan's relationships have deteriorated in recent decades. Grant said he hasn't spoken with Jordan in about three years.

"Charles Barkley, they've been friends for over 20, 30 years," Grant said. "And he said something about Michael's management with the Charlotte Bobcats or the Charlotte Hornets, and then they haven't spoken since then. And my point is, he said that I was the snitch, but yet and still after 35 years he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammate's rooms and seeing coke, and weed and women. My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there."