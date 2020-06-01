Wizards Release Statement on George Floyd's Killing: 'We Will No Longer Shut Up and Dribble'

Many NBA stars spoke out this weekend about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the Wizards joined them Sunday night by releasing a united statement from their players.

Washington tweeted out four separate statements:

We will no longer tolerate the assassination of people of color in this country.

We will no longer accept the abuse of power from law enforcement.

We will no longer accept ineffective government leaders who are tone-deaf, lack compassion or respect for communities of color.

We will no longer shut up and dribble.

Several Wizards players, including Bradley Beal, John Wall, Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura, also shared the statements on social media.

Floyd died last Monday in Minneapolis police custody after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Officer Derek Chauvin, who was fired from his job, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers present, also fired, have not been arrested.

Floyd's death has sparked outrage and protests across the country for several nights.

NBA legend Michael Jordan issued a statement Sunday on the ongoing and widespread protests across the nation.

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country," said Jordan, who has largely stayed away from any political commentary throughout his public life. "We have had enough."

Clippers coach Doc Rivers also released a statement Sunday that urged people to vote in November, among other pleas. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta on Saturday, where he led a peaceful protest march in his home state.

On Monday, the National Basketball Coaches Association issued a statement denouncing the killing of Floyd and violence against the black community. The association has formed a committee—which includes Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, David Fizdale and Stan Van Gundy–on racial injustice and reform within NBA cities.