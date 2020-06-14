Memphis Grizzlies guard and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant has called for the removal of a statue honoring Confederate general Robert E. Lee that's located in downtown Murray, Kentucky, where Morant attended college at Murray State.

In a letter to Calloway County Judge Kenneth Imes, Murray shared his concerns that the statue remains standing, especially given recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred," Morant's letter said. "Given recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement, it is necessary to act now. We can’t change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism. Please help us take a stand and remove this symbol of hatred and oppression.”

Morant spent two years at Murray State, averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds for his career. The Racers qualified for the NCAA tournament in both seasons.

Morant's call for the statue's removal comes one day after Clemson University announced it was changing the name of the schools' honors college from the Calhoun Honors College to the Clemson University Honors College. The school was named after the country's seventh vice president, John C. Calhoun, who was an outspoken supporter of slavery and owned a plantation on the same land the university sits today.

Clemson's decision was reached after former football players Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins spoke out in favor of the name change: