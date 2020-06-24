Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Brogdon said he plans on joining the Pacers for the resumption of the 2019-20 season beginning on July 30.

“I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well," Brogdon said in a statement on Wednesday. "I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs."

Indiana's point guard is the second notable player to test positive for COVID-19 this week. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive on Tuesday, though he has been cleared to travel to Denver from his native Serbia next week.

Brogdon is in his first season with Indiana after signing a four-year, $85 million contract in July 2019. The Virginia product spent his first three seasons with the Bucks, winning Rookie of the Year in 2016-17.