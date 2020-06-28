Nets forward Wilson Chandler has informed the Nets that he is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando, Chandler told ESPN.

"As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first,” Wilson told ESPN's Malika Andrews. “Thank you to the Nets organization for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be watching and rooting for our team in Orlando.”

Chandler, 33, signed a one-year deal with the Nets last July. He was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2019-20 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and has appeared in just 35 games this season.

Chandler ends his 2020 season averaging just 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He was originally selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. He has also played with the Nuggets, Sixers and Clippers throughout his career.

Chandler joins Blazers forward Trevor Ariza, Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Lakers guard Avery Bradley in publicly announcing their decision not to attend the league's restart.

The Nets return to action with a 30-34 record and are currently No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. The NBA season is set to resume July 30.