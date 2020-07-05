The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility after receiving the coronavirus test results from Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team does not plan on reopening before sending its organization's traveling party to Orlando on Thursday. Whether a Milwaukee player or another staff member tested positive for coronavirus is unknown.

Last Thursday, the Clippers shut down their practice facility after a member of their traveling party tested positive for coronavirus. Two days later, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that guard Landry Shamet tested positive, though it's unclear whether Shamet's positive test led to the team's decision to shut down its practice facility.