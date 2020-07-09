Report: Nets to Sign Jamal Crawford For NBA Restart

The Nets signed guard Jamal Crawford on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Crawford, 40, joins the Nets after numerous Brooklyn players opted out of the NBA's restart in Orlando. Wilson Chandler opted out on June 28, and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie followed suit after testing positive for COVID-19 one day later. Center DeAndre Jordan and forward Taurean Prince have also decided to sit out in recent weeks.

Crawford last played during the 2018-19 season, averaging 7.9 points in 18.9 minutes per game for the Suns. The eight-game stretch in Orlando and subsequent potential playoff appearance will mark his 20th NBA season. Crawford is No. 54 on the all-time scoring list, No. 7 among active players.

Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving will play for the Nets in Orlando. Brooklyn currently sits No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 30-34, 0.5 games ahead of the Magic.