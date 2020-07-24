Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis has suffered a significant foot injury, and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sabonis had been dealing with plantar fasciitis, and there was hope he would be ready for the team's restart opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1.

“This will be day to day," coach Nate McMillan said on Wednesday, according to Ethan Sears of The Indianapolis Star. "And we’ll look at him and see how he feels and we will, basically, make a decision really on not just Domas, but all of our guys."

Now, it appears the Pacers will be without their All-Star big man.

Sabonis has enjoyed a breakout season this year, averaging 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 62 games.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo played in the team's scrimmage on Thursday after initially deciding to opt out of the rest of the season, but it's still unclear whether he'll play in actual games next week. Oladipo has played in just 13 games this year after suffering a major knee injury the previous season.