Damian Lillard Named Seeding Games MVP in Unanimous Vote

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the "Player of the Seeding Games" in a unanimous vote, the NBA announced Saturday.

In eight bubble games played, Lillard averaged a league-best 37.6 points and 9.6 assists while leading Portland to the Western Conference play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed. The team edged out the Phoenix Suns to face the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West.

In addition to MVP honors, Lillard was named to All-Seeding Games First Team alongside Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, James Harden and T. J. Warren. Booker was second in bubble MVP voting and Warren third, while Lillard, Booker and Doncic received unanimous nominations based on voting from media members within the bubble.

The NBA All-Seeding Games Second Team consists of Giannis Antetokoumpo, Kawhi Leonard, Caris LeVert, Michael Porter Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams was named the NBA Coach of the Seeding Games after leading the Suns to a league-best 8-0 record in the season's restart. Despite the success, Phoenix did not advance to the postseason as the Trail Blazers outlasted the team for the second spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

The Pacer's Warren was among the top storylines of the NBA's restart after recording an average of 31.0 points over six games. In addition, Doncic impressed while averaging a triple-double of 30.0 points, 11.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds, while Booker averaged 30.5 points.

The Trail Blazers can secure the No. 8 seed and advance to face the No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers with a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The first round of the NBA playoffs begins on Monday, Aug. 17.