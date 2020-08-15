SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

The Lakers Will Play The Portland Trail Blazers In The First Round Of The Playoffs

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers have said there's benefits to playing a dangerous team in the first round of the playoffs. 

Now they'll see if they're going to regret those words. 

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA's first-ever play-in game for the eighth seed on Saturday, 126-122, setting up a first-round matchup between the Lakers and the Trail Blazers. 

Damian Lillard had 31 points and CJ McCollum added 29 points. Carmelo Anthony, who finished with 21 points, had five points in the final 21 seconds to seal the win for the Trail Blazers. 

This much is for sure.

The Trail Blazers are rolling.

While the Lakers have been sputtering. 

Lillard was unanimously voted the MVP for the seeding games at Walt Disney World on Saturday after averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists over eight games for the Trail Blazers, who went 6-2. He scored 51, 61 and 42 points over the team's final three contents before the play-in tournament.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have struggled offensively since arriving in Florida. Their field goal percentage dipped from 49 percent to 43.8 percent. Their three-point percentage fell from 36 percent to 30.3 percent. And their points per game dipped from 114.3 to 106.4 as they only won three of their eight games.

Lillard said the Trail Blazers have a lot of respect for the Lakers -- but they also believe they can win the series. 

"They’re the number one seed in the West for a reason," Lillard told reporters Saturday. "They've got the best player in the world on their team. But at the same time, we didn't fight as hard as we fought in the bubble to just say, all right, we're the eighth seed and go out here and get beat up on. We feel like we have a chance in a series against anybody in this league. We feel like we have a chance in this series. And that's how we're going to approach it."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he's not too worried about the Lakers' play as of late. 

After all, the Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010 on Aug. 3, didn't have much of a sense of urgency in the bubble.

That was a double-edged sword of sorts. 

"Whether it was these seeding games or the end of an 82-game regular season, if you have seeding locked up for a stretch of time, there’s benefits and drawbacks from that," Vogel said. "Certainly, we saw some benefits from the standpoint of being able to manage rest appropriately, as well as look at extended minutes for some other guys. But with that comes the lack of intensity of a big, important game for a stretch of time. But it’s not something that those guys haven’t been through before. It’s not something I haven’t been through before. And we’re ready to tighten the screws."

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis had strong performances inside of the bubble, they just didn't have many at the same time.

Vogel said he has faith that will change.

"You need your best players to play well," Vogel said "I’ve got the utmost confidence that those guys are going to rise to the occasion in these playoffs."

The Lakers watched Saturday's play-in game together after practicing earlier in the afternoon. 

Vogel said Saturday already felt different than the last month. 

He saw the change in his players he was hoping for. 

"The seriousness, the focus, just tightening up some of our habits and discipline was there today in film and in practice," Vogel said.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' First-Round Playoff Schedule Has Been Released

The Lakers open the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday against either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Portland Trail Blazers.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Ceremony Moved To May 2021

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday that it has postponed the induction ceremony to May of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Dodgers And LeBron James Team Up To Make Dodgers Stadium A Polling Site

LeBron James' voting rights group More Than A Vote and the Dodgers are working together to make Dodger Stadium a voting site for the November election.

Melissa Rohlin

J.R. Smith: 'I’ve Forgotten So Much About This Game That Other Guys Will Never Know'

Smith says he has no doubt he'll be able to help the Lakers in the playoffs regardless of how much he plays.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Will Reenter NBA Bubble On Thursday Evening

Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble on July 12, will reenter the campus at Walt Disney World on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Shrine For Kobe Bryant In His Living Room

O'Neal, who won three-straight NBA championships with the Lakers alongside Bryant, built a shrine in his home to honor his former teammate.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss Wants To Make 'Kobe Bryant Day' On 8-24 A National Movement

Buss wants there to be a day nationwide to celebrate the life of Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Says Playing Portland In First Round Is Not Lakers' Worst-Case Scenario

Kuzma said the Lakers, who clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, are prepared to play any team.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Weighs In On Suns Surprising Team With Pregame Intros From Their Family

NBA players who are a part of the 22-team restart in Orlando have been away from their families for over a month. The Phoenix Suns did something special to ease the separation.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Congratulates Kamala Harris For Being Picked For Vice President

After presumptive presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee, the Lakers superstar weighed in.

Melissa Rohlin