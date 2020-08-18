The NBA has an officiating problem and it needs to be fixed before it becomes a full blown crisis. As the way games are called is easily the worst thing about the league.

The latest example being the bogus ejection of Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in game one of their series.

Porzingis hasn’t been sent away for less since the New York Knicks traded him. Tossing him for technicals ruined Luka Doncic’s chance at a win in his record-setting postseason debut, and what was otherwise an awesome opening day of playoffs.

The NBA will say it was the right process since KP got his second technical, but the first one he received was a bigger overreaction from the refs than it was from him. And this goes beyond officials being extra when it comes to calling technical fouls and trying to control the game.

I’m also so tired of watching jump shooters get bailed out. There’s no reason players flailing on the perimeter should be getting rewarded more than those driving to the basket. It’s embarrassing and has led to stars, from James Harden to Joel Embiid, fine-tuning their foul selling theatrical skills.

There is no way anyone wants to watch that and it can’t be helping any viewership issues.

This was a problem that predated the bubble but foul calls are also up since they got there, messing up an amazing product and last night was enough to make me sick.

I love the NBA, I think it is the best league in the world. But this needs to be addressed and I’m hopeful the proven leadership of Adam Silver and company will do just that.

Modern basketball is laden with unbelievable superstar talent. I want to anticipate what they might do next, not a whistle. As right now the way the NBA is being officiated is foul.