Damian Lillard Dislocates Finger vs. Lakers, X-Rays Negative

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard left Thursday's Game 2 against the Lakers with a dislocated left index finger, the team announced on Twitter. Lillard underwent an X-ray, and the results were negative.

Lillard appeared to injure the finger late in the third quarter while going for a steal against Lakers forward Anthony Davis. He immediately grabbed his hand in discomfort and left the game shortly thereafter.

Initial signs indicate he'll likely be able to play in Game 3 on Saturday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lillard played 30 minutes on the night and scored 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting, with three rebounds, one assist and four turnovers. He scored 34 points in Portland's 100-93 victory in Game 1.