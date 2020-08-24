The Brooklyn Nets are seriously exploring the possibility of bringing on Spurs legend Gregg Popovich as the team's next head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Popovich, 71, has given no public indication he would consider leaving San Antonio in favor of another franchise. Following the Spurs' final seeding game of the 2019-20 season, Popovich was asked about if he planned to return to the team next season.

"Why wouldn't I," he said.

By missing the postseason this year, the Spurs snapped their 22-year consecutive playoff appearance streak. The mark was by far the longest active streak in the NBA.

In the years since their last postseason absence, the Spurs won five NBA titles in six finals appearances Popovich was the three-time Coach of the Year. They had 18-straight seasons of 50 or more wins and held the best-combined record in the NBA.

Popovich signed a three-year extension with San Antonio last offseason. The Nets would need permission for Popovich and the Spurs to talk with the legendary coach and would potentially need to compensate San Antonio if talks do progress.

According to The Athletic, the Nets will star their head coaching search immediately. The club fired Kenny Atkinson in early March, just prior to the league's shutdown.

While Popovich is reportedly the team's first priority of the search, interim head coach Jacque Vaughn, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, Ime Udoka and Jeff Van Gundy are among other candidates, per The Athletic.

