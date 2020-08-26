Report: LaMelo Ball to Sign Endorsement Deal With Puma

Point guard LaMelo Ball has yet to play his first minutes in the NBA, but the 19-year-old reportedly has a shoe deal lined up already.

Ball is reportedly finalizing a deal with Puma, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He is the first Ball brother not to sign with Big Baller Brand.

The teenage point guard spent last season playing 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australia National Basketball League. Ball averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds per game, and he is currently the No. 4 pick in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.

Ball is looking to become the second member of his family to be drafted in the lottery after Lonzo Ball was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. LiAngelo Ball is currently a member of Oklahoma City's G League team.