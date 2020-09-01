Chris Paul is reminding the Houston Rockets who they traded away. And who he is.

It is worth remembering what we all thought when CP3 went to Oklahoma City, that he’d force his way somewhere else for a chance to win. Nope. He’s winning there like he has wherever he’s been, and considering everything, what he’s been able to do both on and off the floor this season with the Thunder makes it maybe the most impressive of his sure to be Hall of Fame career.

And in forcing a game seven, he once again controlled the fourth quarter, while outplaying his counterpart in Russell Westbrook, because he’s simply a better player.

Houston has a problem and it is the Point God himself, since as CP3 said, some people are built for those moments. He clearly is and it’s also worth noting via his role as Player’s Association President he helped build and maintain where the NBA is at in this moment as well.

So, now is the time to put some respect on Chris Paul’s name.

The guy is a leader and a competitor. He’s also a closer, leading the league in clutch points this season with a chance to close out the team that thought it was better off without him and might be finding out what they’re missing.

Everyone outside of the Rockets should be celebrating what Paul has been able to accomplish this season.

Because as I’ve said before, CP3 doesn’t need a ring to prove he’s a winner. He’s already won.