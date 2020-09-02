Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz plan on finalizing a max contract extension when free agency opens in mid-October, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. The deal is expected to be worth roughly $155-$160 million over five years.

Mitchell, 23, is coming off an All-Star season during which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 44.9% shooting. Utah's season ended on Tuesday following a close Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

During Utah's first-round playoff series, Mitchell powered his team while averaging 36.3 points and 4.9 assists on 52.5% shooting, highlighted by two 50-point performances. On Tuesday, Mitchell said his showing in the playoffs was "me scratching the surface."

Mitchell entered the playoffs with concerns of participating due to his contract situation. If he were to get hurt in the bubble, a serious injury could have impacted his future earnings. Mitchell had a change of heart and said "my faith was in God" as he made the decision to play.

“Once my teammates told me they wanted to play, then I was all in. I couldn’t make it all about myself,” Mitchell said on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. “There are younger guys who aren’t established in this league and needed this time to show their value. It would have been selfish of me to stand in the way of that. I couldn’t let my contract get in the way of the bigger picture."

SI's Chris Mannix reported on Wednesday that Mitchell "isn't going anywhere" after three standout seasons in Utah, though the Jazz could do "salary cap gymnastics" to delay Mitchell's deal until next summer.

Teammate Rudy Gobert could also be primed for a contract extension after his All-Star season in which he averaged 15.1 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.