The Bucks are planning to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo the five-year super-max extension as soon as free agency begins, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While the start of free agency has reportedly been delayed from mid-October and no new date is set, the super-max deal would be worth five years and more than $230 million, if the salary cap remains projected at $115 million.

Antetokounmpo will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020–21 season. But discussion about his future is already in high gear.

After the Bucks' recent 4–1 exit to the Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, he was asked about his future with Milwaukee and whether he might request a trade.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening," the 2018–19 league MVP told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes when asked whether he would ask for a trade if he couldn't reach a contract extension with the Bucks.

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

Despite the 25-year-old Antetokounmpo's recent comments, a number of teams are reportedly interested in acquiring him. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Wednesday that the Clippers are among the teams interested in pursuing a deal for the star forward.

According to The Ringer, while the Bucks are considered the "clear favorite" to retain Antetokounmpo past 2021, other teams such as the Warriors, Raptors and Mavericks have an interest in acquiring him.

The Bucks had the NBA's best record throughout the 2019–20 regular season, finishing 56–17. However, the franchise left the bubble still looking for its first title since 1971.

“Hopefully we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after his team's Game 5 defeat. “Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.”