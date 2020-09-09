The Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that are interested in pursuing a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Antetokounmpo will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season if he chooses not to sign an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The reigning MVP has an "admiration" for Clippers coach Doc Rivers, The Ringer reports.

While the Bucks are considered the "clear favorite" to retain Antetokounmpo past 2021, other teams that reportedly have an interest in making a run include the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks.

After the Bucks were eliminated from the 2019-20 playoffs on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo said the possibility of him requesting a trade from Milwaukee is "not happening." He added, “Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.”

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it," Antetokounmpo said. "We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

If Antetokounmpo were to agree to a max contract extension with the Bucks before next season, the deal with be worth a projected $247.3 million over five years.

