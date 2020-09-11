Damian Lillard Releases New Song in Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Blazers star Damian Lillard is all over NBA 2K21. Not only does he grace the cover of the game, he’s also got a song on the soundtrack. Lillard, an accomplished rapper also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A, just released that track, titled “Kobe.”

The song features a verse from Snoop Dogg and a hook from Derrick Milano. Lillard, who’s a far better rapper than the vast majority of athletes who’ve tried their hand in the game, has just one verse on the three-minute track but it’s very solid.

Here’s Dame’s full verse:

“Rest in peace to the Mamba and Baby Gigi. Still remember where I was standing after the three-peat. ’Fro was lined up yelling ’Kobe!’ but playing peewee. When you know they shoot the freebie right after they tear Achilles. Killer! “No. 8 was crazy, but 24 was scary. Respect his name or else he might show up as Bloody Mary. Won’t forget the things he mentioned, how to get a Larry. Whatever necessary, he tried to help prepare me. "They tell us never look in the eyes of a killer. I did out of respect for the greatest at Staples Center. The closest thing to M.J. and no I ain’t talking Thriller. It ain’t an I in team but a me in it. Please remember, Bean.”

While Lillard is on the main cover of the game, Kobe is featured on the cover of the special “Mamba Forever” edition.

Lillard has released three full rap albums, all of which peaked in the top 20 on the U.S. indie charts. His 2016 debut, The Letter O, had features from Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx and Juvenile. He followed that up with Confirmed in 2017 and Big D.O.L.L.A in 2019.

NBA 2K21 came out on Sept. 4.