Thunder star Chris Paul is coming off one of his best seasons in recent years, during which he made the All-Star team for the first time since 2015-16 and led his young Oklahoma City squad into the postseason.

But despite his success with the Thunder, the 35-year-old guard has still found his name in potential trade rumors this offseason.

“I’m 35 and I just finished my 15th year. Any team that I’m on I think that we’re competing for a championship," Paul said, when asked by Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg about his future and what he brings to a team. "And that’s the way we felt this year with OKC. We had a very, very special team and that’s why I think I was hurt and just so mad when we lost."

Paul and the Thunder fell in seven games to the Rockets in the first round of the postseason. The Wake Forest product averaged 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his team's first-round matchup with Houston. Following the series, OKC parted ways with head coach Billy Donovan, who has subsequently been hired as the Bulls' coach.

Paul is owed more than $41 million in the 2020–21 season and has a player option worth more than $44 million for the 2021–22 season.

The New York Times' Marc Stein has previously reported that rival teams believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Paul this offseason. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Sixers' front office has seriously debated the idea of chasing Paul. The Knicks are also another possible destination often discussed, at least publicly.

Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti would likely want a first-round pick and a young prospect still on his rookie contract in a possible deal for Paul, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

“I have no clue," Paul said when asked about his future. “I enjoyed this past season and we’ll see what happens.”