The Rockets' interest in Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue is heating up after he met with the team on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon.

ESPN reports Houston's head coaching search "has gathered significant momentum" after Lue met with the organization's ownership and management. The Rockets are competing with the Clippers for Lue and reportedly could attempt to make him an offer before Los Angeles finishes its search. However, the Rockets will first interview former Knicks and Rockets head coach Jeff Van Gundy.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, Van Gundy will meet with the Rockets on Wednesday and their assistant coach John Lucas will also interview with the team. Van Gundy previously coached Houston from 2003-07 and currently works as an analyst for ESPN. He hasn't coached in the NBA since the Rockets fired him.

ESPN reports that Lue "has been the Clippers' front-runner" for the head coaching vacancy since the team fired Doc Rivers in late September. Houston reportedly was interested in replacing coach Mike D'Antoni with Rivers, but he quickly reached an agreement with the 76ers.

As head coach of the Cavaliers, Lue led Cleveland to three consecutive Eastern Conference titles and the team's first NBA championship in 2016. He compiled a 128–83 record as a head coach before being fired halfway through the 2018-19 season after a tough 0–6 start. The Clippers hired Lue as an assistant in August 2019.