John Wall Plays Spades, Gets Distracted During ESPN Interview

We still don't know exactly when the 2020–21 season will begin as the NBA attempts to find a date for opening night. This has left players with a bit of extra free time on their hands following the Orlando bubble. And Wizards guard John Wall appears to be making the most of his extended vacation.

Wall appeared on ESPN's program 'Monday Tailgate' to discuss his Dallas Cowboys fandom with show hosts Field Yates and Jason Fitz. However, it appears as though Wall had something else on his mind during the interview. Washington's point guard played a card game—presumably spades—during the interview, leading to a bit of an awkward conversation.

You can understand Wall's lack of attention when discussing the NFC East. The Cowboys currently lead the division at 2–4, with no other team sporting more than one win. Any card game is more interesting than the NFC East at this point. 

Wall will enter his ninth NBA season in 2020–21. The five-time All-Star missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles.

