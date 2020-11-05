SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Former NBA Guard Delonte West Plays Basketball at Recovery Center

Author:
Publish date:
delonte-west-cavs

Former NBA point guard Delonte West was spotted back on a basketball court on Thursday, just one month after he checked into a rehab facility in Florida

West, 37, went to the facility with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Dallas' owner helped reunite West with his mother, Delphina Addison, after picking him up at a Dallas gas station

Cuban shared photos of West at the recovery center on Tuesday. And it appears as though some time on the hardwood is also in store for the St. Joseph's product in the coming months.

West disclosed in 2015 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. He has since battled drug addiction and homelessness. He was selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft, playing for four teams across eight seasons. 

West logged the first three years of his career in Boston. He played his final season with the Mavericks in 2011-12.

YOU MAY LIKE

Delonte West has signed with a one-year deal with a Chinese team. (Getty Images)
NBA

Delonte West Seen Playing Basketball at Recovery Center

West checked into a rehab facility in October with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Josh-Sargent-USMNT-Werder-Bremen
Play
Soccer

Werder Bremen Won't Release Sargent for USMNT Camp

The Bundesliga club is only releasing players who are not leaving the country for the international window.

Soccer

A decision on the NBA's return-to-play plan is not expected this week.
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Aiming to Have Limited Fans in Arena Suites

The NBA reportedly is looking to have a limited number of fans at games to start the season.

volleyball stock
College

Players: Oregon St Coach Used Abuse to Free up Scholarships

Oregon St. volleyball players say the toxic environment included pressure and abusive behavior from the head coach in order to free up scholarships.

Press-Lloyd-NWSL-Expansion-Draft
Play
Soccer

USWNT Veterans Left Unprotected for NWSL Expansion Draft

Just because the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath were left unprotected doesn't mean they're likely to be selected, though.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
Play
College Football

Report: Air Force-Army Game Off This Weekend Due to COVID-19

Saturday's Air Force-Army game will reportedly not take place this weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

helaire
Play
Video

DraftKings Week 9 Low Ownership and Bargain Buys

Finding players with low ownership and inexpensive salaries is crucial to success when building lineups in Daily Fantasy Football on DraftKings. Having a player on your roster that is less than 10% owner compared to 25% ownership can be the difference of hundreds of thousands, ...read more

  • 40 minutes ago