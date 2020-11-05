Delonte West Seen Playing Basketball at Recovery Center

Mark Duncan/AP/Shutterstock

Former NBA point guard Delonte West was spotted back on a basketball court on Thursday, just one month after he checked into a rehab facility in Florida.

West, 37, went to the facility with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Dallas' owner helped reunite West with his mother, Delphina Addison, after picking him up at a Dallas gas station.

Cuban shared photos of West at the recovery center on Tuesday. And it appears as though some time on the hardwood is also in store for the St. Joseph's product in the coming months.

West disclosed in 2015 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. He has since battled drug addiction and homelessness. He was selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft, playing for four teams across eight seasons.

West logged the first three years of his career in Boston. He played his final season with the Mavericks in 2011-12.