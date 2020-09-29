Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out to Help Delonte West

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reached out to help former NBA point guard Delonte West on Monday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The story was first reported by TMZ.

West, 37, disclosed in 2015 he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. He has since battled drug addiction and homelessness, and West was seen "panhandling at an intersection in Dallas," last week, per MacMahon.

Cuban has reportedly offered to pay for West to enter a drug rehabilitation facility, an effort that is supported by the ex-point guard's family and friends.

West averaged 9.7 points per game in eight NBA seasons. The St. Joseph's product last played for Dallas in 2012.