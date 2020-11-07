Trae Young Buys Lunch for Election Poll Workers at State Farm Arena

While the nation has its eyes on Georgia as poll workers continue to count the remaining pivotal votes for the 2020 election, Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young wanted to send those at State Farm Arena a big 'thank you.'

The 22-year-old bought them lunch from Jason's Deli. Inside his note to the Fulton County poll workers at his team's home arena, Young wrote, "Thanks for all you do."

Young posted a photo on his Twitter, thanking them and adding about how the poll workers are "a valuable player in our democracy."

A Fulton County spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Young bought boxed lunches for about 50 workers counting provisional ballots. State Farm Arena and the Hawks hosted early voting before Tuesday’s election, and the venue is being used as a location to count mail-in ballots.

The guard has made civic engagement one of his core priorities. He, LeBron James and Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith formed the voting rights advocacy group, More Than A Vote. As a result, 10,000 poll workers were recruited for the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, several Pittsburgh Steelers players provided dinner for Allegheny County ballot counters—another pivotal state still counting votes.

As of Friday evening, former Vice President Joe Biden had a 3,971 vote lead over current President Donald J. Trump, according to the AP. Georgia is the home of 16 electoral votes, and currently, Biden is only six electoral votes away from becoming the president-elect.

Trump had led in Georgia for several days; however, early Friday morning, Biden took the lead as poll workers counted Democratic-leaning mail-in ballots.