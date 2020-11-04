While Election Day is technically behind us, the results are still rolling in due to an unprecedented number of registered voters who decided to vote by mail, which means the ballot counters are still hard at work.

Several Pittsburgh Steelers players decided to buy dinner for those public servants at the Allegheny County voting site, NBC News photographer Paul Rigney reported.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor tweeted that she was told the move wasn't necessarily one made by the organization, rather a decision made by a few players.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed that the players worked with the Steelers CR department.

Pennsylvania is one of the states whose voters most heavily opted to vote by mail, and Allegheny County is among the highest in the country in terms of how many absentee ballots they need to process. As of 6:30 p.m. EDT on Nov. 4, the AP estimated that 88% of the votes had been counted, and President Donald Trump was in the lead by 260,192 votes. Most of the mail-in votes are expected to be for former Vice President Joe Biden, however, making the state's electoral result still unclear.

This is not the first instance this election cycle of the Steelers supporting election efforts. Last week, it was announced that the franchise teamed up with local organization Citrone 33 to help provide 5,000 masks to Allegheny County election officials.