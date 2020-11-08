Report: Nashville Considered as Temporary Home for Toronto Raptors

As the Toronto Raptors search for a temporary home for the 2020-21 season, the city of Nashville has reportedly emerged as a possibility.

Team officials visited the city earlier this week, according to Adam Vingan of The Athletic. Bridgestone Arena would serve as the Raptors' home venue. The arena is the home of the Nashville Predators, and hosts the SEC men's basketball tournament.

The Raptors will likely have to base their operations out of the United States, as Canada is restricting its borders from nonessential travel. The Blue Jays played all of their home games this season in Buffalo at the home of the team's minor league affiliate.

Earlier this week, the NBA Players Association approved the league's proposal to play a 72-game season, set to begin on Dec. 22. The two sides had previously discussed starting the season on Jan. 18.

Other cities being considered are Tampa, Fla., and Kansas City, Mo., according to Vingan.